Hollyoaks’ Connor Calland teases Sid’s long term soon after Jordan dies

Sid Sumner (Billy Price tag) will no doubt be devastated in Hollyoaks when he discovers that Jordan Value (Connor Calland) is lifeless.

Jordan was tasked with murdering each Sid and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) immediately after villainous Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) ordered him to demonstrate his loyalty.

In psychological scenes, Jordan eventually did the right issue, and permitted them both to are living — pleading with Sid to escape the medication match and make some thing of himself.

Following Sid and Juliet’s departure, Jordan was killed throughout a struggle with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Sid evidently thought a lot of Jordan, and just lately admitted to owning idolised him when he was younger, so it’s protected to believe that he will wrestle when he learns of his cousin’s loss of life.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about Sid’s long term, actor Connor Calland — who portrayed Jordan — said: ‘I imagine it is likely to be a different pressure for Sid, losing a different family members member.

‘He’s likely to have to come across some type of constructive male role model to glance up to, and I feel it is a superior possibility for Ste to move out and to acquire on that purpose for him.

‘I think we’re by now commencing to see that, even in excess of the past couple of weeks. As long as he surrounds himself with positive individuals, I think Sid’s going to fly high.’

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=pvkzprJwlqs

Sid has been by a good deal considering that his arrival in the eponymous village — from being instrumental in much-proper extremist father Stuart’s (Chris Simmons) death, to losing his leg immediately after a devastating accident occurred although he was on medications.

As Connor mentioned, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has stepped up due to the fact he returned to the village, and has therefore built it his mission to aid Sid.

