Holly Willoughby sends Alison Hammond bouquets on very first day at This Morning

Holly Willoughby sent Alison Hammond a gorgeous bouquet of flowers on her 1st working day of co-hosting This Morning.

Each and every 7 days Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary will current the Friday instalment of the show, replacing normal hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

The dynamic duo bought off to a cracking get started as they had been showered with praise from viewers.

A lot of took to social media to explain to Alison and Dermot ‘what a joy’ it was to have them present the programme.

At the time the enjoyment had calmed down, Alison shared a snap to Twitter of the flowers Holly had despatched her to wish her luck.

Holly, who presents This Early morning with Phillip Schofield concerning Monday and Thursday, obviously has fantastic flavor as she chose a beautiful collection of pink and cream flowers.

The Big Brother star posted the photo with the simple caption: ‘Thanks @hollywills so kind’.

Alison’s followers we also quick to praise her for her internet hosting responsibilities.

A single tweeted: ‘You were amazing these days, you and Dermot have been fantastic together, you are just so regular and find myself seeing you with a smile on my deal with x.’

One more reported: ‘You had been terrific this early morning Alison. Pretty specialist but however being you, make sure you never ever let that alter.’

Though one added: ‘You ended up fab!!..refreshing and uplifting. I imagine we all have to have an Alison in our existence.’

A lot more: Holly Willoughby



Items weren’t all plain sailing for Alison’s very first present, as the host accidentally put her foot in it when she questioned Graham Norton about his lifeless pet dog.

Either way, it was brilliant!

This Early morning airs every day at 10am on ITV.

