Holly Humberstone Talks Locating Her Audio, Plus: Your House in the Core of Her Audio

Holly Humberstone Talks Finding Her Sound, Plus: The Home at the Heart of Her Music

UK Feeling Holly Humberstone is Starting Around”Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler on her musical Trip, Discovering her Audio, and the Home in the heart of her Songs.

Humberstone created waves with her summertime strike”Drop Dead,” and she has a brand new one,”Vanilla (Stairwell Version),” off her debut EP”Falling Asleep at the Wheel.”

After in Billie Eilish’s footsteps, Holly was called Apple’s Up Next Artist, selling out shows at London and acting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Click here to see her video for”Vanilla (Stairwell Version),” that was recorded in her childhood home, and also take a look at the”Drop Dead” movie below!

