Holiday getaway spirit! 3 Bay Region areas make WalletHub’s leading 10 ‘Best Metropolitan areas for Christmas’

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — We know the holidays are distinct this year through the pandemic, but it appears the Bay Location is however the spot to be!
All 3 of our greatest towns designed WalletHub’s checklist of 2020’s very best towns for Xmas.
Linked: SJ transforms Christmas in the Park into spectacular push-thru expertise
San Jose ranked 2nd guiding Durham, North Carolina.
Honolulu was 3rd.
Oakland placed fourth, while San Francisco ranked seventh.
WalletHub centered its checklist on 15 important indicators for a safe and sound and reasonably priced Christmas, as nicely as holiday break traditions and the city’s over-all generosity.
Video clip: Fulfill the Christmas Tree Twins who frolic all-around SF to unfold holiday break cheer
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KGO-Television. All Legal rights Reserved.
Facebook Comments