Holiday getaway spirit! 3 Bay Region areas make WalletHub’s leading 10 ‘Best Metropolitan areas for Christmas’

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — We know the holidays are distinct this year through the pandemic, but it appears the Bay Location is however the spot to be!

All 3 of our greatest towns designed WalletHub’s checklist of 2020’s very best towns for Xmas.

San Jose ranked 2nd guiding Durham, North Carolina.

Honolulu was 3rd.

Oakland placed fourth, while San Francisco ranked seventh.

WalletHub centered its checklist on 15 important indicators for a safe and sound and reasonably priced Christmas, as nicely as holiday break traditions and the city’s over-all generosity.

