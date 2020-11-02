Luxurious fashion house Gucci was getting backlash because of the brand new ripped tights which are selling $200. The Italian style manufacturer had social networking consumers gawking in pictures of its expensive Black Tights on its vendor sites SSENSE and Clothbase.

The merchandise is listed and explained as”stretch net tights in dark. High-rise. Distressing during, Woven symbol at elasticised waistband.”

Photographs on the website revealed versions wearing stretch net tights that seem like they have been clawed by a cat. To bring a much more distressed and worn appearance on the dark tights, you will find rips on front and rear of the leg in addition to holes onto the knees with all snags and pull on marks which run down front.