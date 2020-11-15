Dame Dash and his fiancé Raquel Horn invited a kid into the world , MTO News has shown.

Dame verified on Instagram yesterday Raquel gave birth, which she and the baby would be healthy. The mogul didn’t offer any details about the title or gender of their kid. He did provide the brand new baby an IG accounts – @babydusko.

Dame Dash is the American entrepreneur, record executive, movie producer, director, and performer. Dash is best Called co-founder of Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z along with Kareem Burke.

Dash functioned as Jay-Z’s director and business associate at Roc-A-Fella Records, also in 1999, he coordinated a trip for Jay-Z that earned $19 million. Their relationship soured as a consequence of two following occasions. The first was once Roc-A-Fella Records was bought by Def Jam Recordings (that had formerly only owned half the firm ) at 2004, and then Jay-Z consented to have a project as Def Jam’s president. Subsequently in late 2005, Jay-Z purchased Dash from the stake in Rocawear.

Dane Dash shows his brand new studio: