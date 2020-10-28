Hip Hop Awards’20: Two Chainz And Lil Wayne Bring An HBCU Band For Their Own Ranking | Music

Entertainment

Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Bring Out An HBCU Band For Their Set | Music

two Chainz repetitions Atlanta so profoundly it is no surprise he would trot out an HBCU ring with regard to his hometown.

Donning a Clark Atlanta varsity coat and facing an exemplified fist at the air, Chainz achieved his hit”Money Maker.” Halfway through his collection, Lil Wayne combined him to execute his poetry.

RELATED: two Chainz Partners With Michelle Obama To Teach Former Inmates About Their Voting Rights

Towards the close of the operation he quits to get a potent monologue concerning the reduction of Black life and Black power.

two Chainz published his most recent record So Help Me God at September through Def Jam Records.

View 2 Chainz along with Lil Wayne’s Hip Hop Prizes performance under.

