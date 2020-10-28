Hip Hop Awards’20: Pop Smoke Gets A Tribute Out of Quavo | Music

2020 is a year that has been full of tragedies, and among these was the passing of Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn and New York Drill rap superstar has been murdered back in February, allegedly during a house invasion. His heritage was honored during this year’s BET Hip Hop awards.

Quavo, that seems on Pop’s closing mixtape, Meet The Woo II, and on his posthumous debut album Take For The Stars,” Aim For The Moon, rapped his poetry for just 2 distinct tunes where he collaborated with the late rapper.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars,” Aim for the Moon was released in July through Republic Records.

View Quavo’s Pop Smoke tribute functionality beneath.