Entertainment

Hip Hop Awards’20: Pop Smoke Gets A Tribute Out of Quavo | Music

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Hip Hop Awards ‘20: Pop Smoke Gets A Tribute From Quavo | Music

2020 is a year that has been full of tragedies, and among these was the passing of Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn and New York Drill rap superstar has been murdered back in February, allegedly during a house invasion. His heritage was honored during this year’s BET Hip Hop awards. 

Quavo, that seems on Pop’s closing mixtape, Meet The Woo II, and on his posthumous debut album Take For The Stars,” Aim For The Moon, rapped his poetry for just 2 distinct tunes where he collaborated with the late rapper.

RELATED: Report: Pop Smoke Dead, Killed At Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

The Migos penis’s collection starts off using his attribute “Shake the Room” then switches into him acting Pop’s only”Aim For The Moon.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars,” Aim for the Moon was released in July through Republic Records.

View Quavo’s Pop Smoke tribute functionality beneath.

Breaking NEWS  Rapper Sada Baby Apologizes For Resurfaced Rape Tweets
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment