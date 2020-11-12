Hilary Duff Reveals The Biggest Misconceptions She Had About Sex When She Was Younger

Hilary Duff is opening up about learning about sex when she was younger.

While appearing on Sarah Hyland‘s show Lady Parts, the 33-year-old actress talked about the biggest misconceptions she had about sex when she was younger.

“Well, I thought the first time you have sex you’re going to get pregnant,” Hilary shared.

Hilary, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 3, went on to say, “One thing that’s a bummer that people don’t really talk about when you’re younger is that sex is for pleasure, too—not just about being in love.”

“Like, you’re having a lot of different feelings in your body and a lot of people are, like, ready at different times,” Hilary shared. “I guess I never got taught that it was about, like, feeling good and connecting with someone. And you know, I think as a young girl you get taught, ‘Well, you want the guy to feel good’ or something, and that’s really a terrible mentality to go into, like, starting to have sex with.”

Sarah agreed, adding, “That’s probably the biggest misconception that we all had as young women. Because I do remember, ‘It’s pretty much all about the guy. I’m not going to get anything out of it. But this is much shorter than I thought it was going to be—the time.’ Every time. I was like, ‘They look like they’re doing it for hours on the television. I don’t understand.’”

Also during the episode, Sarah, Hilary, and fellow guest Ashley Benson opened up about their first periods.