Hilary Duff Is in ‘#Pregnantville’

Hilary Duff is expecting her third child!

Duff, 33, declared she’s pregnant Instagram Saturdayafter posting a movie of celebrity Matthew Koma, too 33, simply rubbing against her baby bulge.

“We’re growing!!! Largely me…” that the”Younger” celebrity uttered it.

Koma published,”Lol quarantine has been interesting. Baby #3 – 2021.” He also hashtagged the remark #Pregnantville.

This baby-to-be would soon be Hilary’s moment with Koma, together with daughter inventories Violet, who had been born 2018. Hilary is also the mom of 8-year-old son Luca Cruz using ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma were married in a little service in L.A. at 2019. Their social websites is peppered with proud-parents articles.

