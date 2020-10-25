Hilary Duff along with Matthew Koma Celebrate Daughter Banks’ 2nd Birthday

Hilary Duff Is Doctor!

Expecting Baby No. 2 Using Matthew Koma

As Hilary Duff and spouse Matthew Koma are preparing to welcome the other baby, they are also celebrating the birthday of the first child together!

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the expectant Younger superstar posted a candy slideshow on Instagram with regard to girl Banks Bair‘s next birthday.

“my love, my sweet sweet angel woman,” Hilary wrote. “Thanks!!! Two years along with your smile and your glowing eyes(swoon) It appears that you cried, your father, and bro for all the time but nobody would think that with all of the joy which pours from you once you grin! Now . . .you are interested, in ease, confidant as well as courageous. I love you so so many occasions and again. Thank you for picking us!”

The slideshow includes the (very trendy!) Toddler snuggling with her parentsplaying outdoors, and hanging along with her older brother Luca Comrie, 8, that Hilary shares ex-husband Mike Comrie.