Hilarie Burton to perform Negan’s spouse Lucille

AMC’s The Walking Dead has declared that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife, celebrity Hilarie Burton, will probably guest-star since Negan’s spouse Lucille at a recently added bonus event for Season 10. Burton tweeted her surprise function Tuesday, stating that it has been hard to maintain the component under wraps.

been fairly tough to maintain a secret. ???? However, I enjoy working with @JDMorgan. I enjoy seeing him turn into #Negan and choose on such a swagger. And I really like the @TheWalkingDead household. They have been part of our household for ages and I am so thankful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY

— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

From The Walking Dead comic books from author Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore, Lucille was fraught with cancer prior to the zombie apocalypse started. Negan, being the bastard he ishaving an affair, that Lucille was well conscious of. Over time, Negan abandoned his side bit to devote some time together with Lucille while she struggled her affliction. Regrettably, or maybe for the very best, Lucille passed since the viral epidemic started to anger. Afterwards, when Negan put out to live the apocalypse, he called his baseball bat, then wrapped with barb wire, following his late wife, Lucille.

Burton is defined to guest-star in among six episodes lately added to The Walking Dead’s successive season. Besides her forthcoming role in The Walking Dead,” Burton formerly starred as Peyton Scott about the tv drama show One Tree Hill. She has also appeared in several other apps including White Collar, Hostages, Extant, Lethal Weapon, along with Council of Dads, Simply to name a few. Most recently, she co-hosts AMC’s Friday Night with all the Morgans, together with her husband, Jeffrey, that concentrates on discussions about how folks are becoming throughout the pandemic and lifestyle .

Are you tuning in to The Walking Dead? Are you eager to watch Lucille’s narrative escape in the comic book page to get a live-action version? Hit us with your own remarks in the comments section below.