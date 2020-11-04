Hilarie Burton to guest star in The Walking Dead

Hilarie Burton will play with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s onscreen spouse in’The Walking Dead’.

Hilarie Burton

The prior’One Tree Hill’ celebrity is to create a guest appearance as Lucille, the late partner of her real life husband’s personality Negan in among this year 10 bonus episodes, plus she had been thrilled to work together with her spouse within the programme.

She declared on Twitter:”been fairly tough to maintain a secret. However, I really like working with @JDMorgan. I enjoy seeing him be #Negan and choose on such a swagger.

“And that I really like the @TheWalkingDead household. They have been part of our household for ages and I am so thankful for their kindness. (sic)”

Negan’s famous barbed wire-covered baseball bat has been called following Lucille, who died of cancer in the cusp of the zombie apocalypse.

The 38-year old celebrity previously clarified she dropped for Jeffrey — that she wed in October 2019 following more than a few years together – due to the”intoxicating” confidence.

She explained:”If he came , he had been so confident of himself.

“that I wasn’t a woman anyone chased. I have been alpha. And Jeffrey was just like,’You are going to become my girlfriend’

“It had been so good to be chased. He is a cute dude! And I enjoyed he knew exactly who he was. His assurance had been intoxicating.”

And Hilarie gets commended her 54-year old spouse — with whom she’s kid Augustus, 10, along with kid George, 2 — for assisting her to”develop”.

She explained:”Jeffrey is exactly the identical man now that he had been when I met with him.

“He understood 100 percentage that he had been and that has been a joy. Since I would be the person who could experimentation. Being someone so strong let me grow”