HIGHWAYS England might experience manslaughter rates immediately after a girl died on a “smart motorway”.

Nargis Begum, 62, was killed when a car or truck collided with her Nissan which experienced damaged down.

There is no difficult shoulder on the area of the M1 in South Yorkshire in which her car or truck stopped.

A pre-inquest review listened to it took extra than 22 minutes for warning signals to be activated, throughout which time the deadly accident took area.

Doncaster coroner Nicola Mundy reported: “I want to know why. It’s as simple as that.”

Ms Mundy claimed she was thinking about no matter whether to make a referral to the CPS about likely corporate manslaughter.

Mum-of-5 Ms Begum, of Sheffield, experienced acquired out of her car but it was shunted into her by the pressure of the collision.

Edmund King, of the AA, claimed: “The coroner is appropriate to query why it took [so long] amongst the breakdown and warning signs likely live.”

