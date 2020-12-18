Heung-min Son wins Puskas Award: Tottenham star takes 2020 prize for Burnley goal

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his very own area during the 5- Leading League victory just before running through the overall Burnley group and slotting calmly previous Nick Pope.

Son beat initiatives from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta to acquire the Puskas Award at Fifa’s The Ideal ceremony.

The award, initial founded in 2009, is named following previous Genuine Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in proclaiming the award.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho congratulated Son on his award, with the Portuguese recording a movie from his motor vehicle: “Going residence and looking at Fifa Television – Sonny, Puskas Award, the finest target of the season… of training course, Sonny.”

This weekend get a £10 absolutely free wager with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Exact same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Very same Video game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri – Sun. No cost bet valid for 72 hrs, awarded at guess settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs use.