Heung-min Son and Jan Vertonghen share excellent Puskas Award celebratory telephone call

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his possess spot during the 5- Premier League win ahead of functioning by the whole Burnley workforce and slotting earlier Nick Pope.

Son defeat endeavours from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta to gain the Puskas Award.

The award, very first recognized in 2009, is named after former Serious Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in saying the award.

Jose Mourinho wishes Son well with a movie message while Spurs legend Vertonghen – who technically received the guide for the intention by poking the ball to Son in the Spurs location – phoned up the forward to provide lots of laughs… and a couple of tears.

Son could not incorporate his glee at looking at Vertonghen pop up on his cell phone on a movie connect with, even though the Belgian did not sound impressed by the South Korean’s first absence of many thanks for his guide, drolly stating: “Not even a text.” Breaking NEWS Heung-min Son wins Puskas Award: Tottenham star takes 2020 prize for Burnley goal

Son broke into matches of giggles, stating: “ I like it! I enjoy it! Tremendous Jan, what an support!”

Vertonghen congratulated Son, with the latter offering his belated thanks: “Without you almost certainly I would not score this goal” – to which Vertonghen included: “I really do not assume so, of training course not!”

There was then a tender moment as Son echoed the sentiments of numerous a Spurs lover by telling Vertonghen: “I overlook you a ton, I’m really serious,” with Vertonghen reciprocating and telling Son he is often welcome to pay a visit to him at Benfica.

Not a dry eye in the property between Spurs admirers immediately after that call…

Added reporting by PA.

