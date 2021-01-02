Heseltine urges pro-Europeans to ‘fight back’ over EU membership

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine has identified as for pro-Europeans to “fight back” and fight to rejoin the EU.

he previous deputy key minister cited the stance of the SNP in pushing for an additional referendum on Scottish independence as the way ahead for Remainers, despite the Uk formally leaving the Brexit changeover arrangements on New Year’s Eve.

Lord Heseltine insisted that as the 52%-48% selection to quit the EU was so near, professional-Europeans must not “lie down”, but adhere to the case in point of the SNP.

The ex-Cupboard minister explained to Moments Radio: “You have obtained a country which is deeply divided and it is incredibly vital to give hope and keep alive the aspirations of the more youthful generation.

“Of training course we should combat back again.

“There are thousands and thousands of individuals who sense just as strongly as I do, and we are not heading to lie down.”

Lord Heseltine derided the last-moment publish-Brexit trade deal with Brussels, and branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s responses on the UK’s exit from the bloc as “ludicrous”.

He mentioned: “We have got a offer which is an ongoing battleground for dissention, and disruption, that’s all we have bought.

Our self-fascination is to be at the heart of Europe. It has been that way for a thousand yearsLord Heseltine

“And, the notion that which is going to be static and established in stone – effectively, just get the Scots Nats, they dropped the referendum. Demonstrate me 1 speech by just one Scots Nat who said ‘It’s above. Oh, sure, we lost. Let us be superior boys and ladies and let’s accept it’.

“Of study course they did not. They instantly reported ‘we almost received – we need to have an additional go’.

“And I take extremely significantly the identical look at about British self-fascination.

“Our self-interest is to be at the heart of Europe. It has been that way for a thousand several years.”

Lord Heseltine, a organization unionist, also claimed the article-Brexit trade deal would get the job done as a “recruiting sergeant” for Scottish nationalism, as the SNP pushes for yet another referendum on independence.

The responses arrived right after Mr Johnson said the Uk quitting the single industry and customs union intended the country has “taken back again management of our funds, our guidelines and our waters”.

