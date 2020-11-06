‘He’s one of the best parents I know’

Tori Spelling has praised Brian Austin Green as one of “the best parents” she knows, after he was accused of making his estranged wife Megan Fox seem like an “absent mother”.

Tori Spelling

Brian was slammed on social media by Megan earlier this week after he posted several pictures of their three sons – Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey – on Instagram, as she said he has only been posting their pictures online so that he can seem like the “perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year” at her expense.

And after she was backed up by Courtney Stodden – who accused him of using his children as a “flex” online – Tori Spelling has now leapt into the debate to defend Brian.

Tori shared a throwback snap of herself with Brian and Jennie Garth on the set of 2019’s ‘BH90210’ revival, and hailed both her co-stars as excellent parents.

She wrote on Instagram: “We were just kids. But, standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will! (sic)”

Megan hit out at Brian over the weekend when he shared Halloween (31.10.20) snaps with his kids, as she said she never posts pictures of her children online for the sake of their privacy.

She fumed: “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in.

“I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.

“Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you? (sic)”

Not long after the 34-year-old beauty shared her comment, Brian – who announced in May this year that he and Megan had split – took down his original post.

He then shared the same photo, but with Journey cropped out and wrote on the new post: “Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!”