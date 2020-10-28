Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan who asked if he plans to sell his Mumbai home

Shah Rukh Khan is a man of wit and intelligence and we’re all aware of the fact. Be it his interviews or appearances at award shows, the actor always seems to know just the right things to say. Last night, he indulged in a QnA session with fans on social media and as expected his incredible personality was on display again.

While he answered tons of questions, one that caught our eye was his answer to a fan who asked him if he has plans to sell his house Mannat. The actor’s reply read, “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….Yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Mannat is never sold, it is asked for… If you remember this, you’ll achieve something in life).” Take a look at his tweet below.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020 SRK is truly a king in every sense.