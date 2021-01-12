here’s a spoiler-free of charge seem at all the new locations

IO Interactive has unveiled the comprehensive checklist of places that will be showcased in its upcoming game, Hitman 3.

The comparatively spoiler-no cost record attributes the destinations Agent 47 will be touring to and the buy that it will choose spot in, along a render of the space furthermore with some context as to what gamers can expect once there. It features beforehand discovered places – this kind of as Dubai, Dartmoor and Chongqing – together with 3 model-new spots.

The game will kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, wherever Agent 47 will have to infiltrate the grand opening of the tallest creating in the entire world. “Join an fired up crowd to witness the breath-getting landscapes and examine the best floors of this exquisite developing – both within and out,” the developer notes.

The game will then get gamers to Dartmoor, in the United Kingdom. As previously exposed, Agent 47 will have to play detective as he disguises himself to address a household murder in a manor, whilst receiving nearer to someone to assassinate them.

Agent 47 then heads to Berlin, Germany, in advance of creating a rapid detour to the formerly uncovered neon-lit streets of Chongqing, China, which is established to be a “transportation hub with loads of insider secrets off the beaten path”. The game’s penultimate mission will take area in the scenic South American location of Mendoza, Argentina, recognized for its wine vineyards.

At last, the activity will arrive to a spectacular conclusion where by it all started – Romania. The closing mission will see players return to the Carpathian Mountains to close out the Globe Of Assassination trilogy.

Aside from an array of new destinations, Hitman 3 will also attribute IO Interactive’s all-new Glacier motor, and a new persistent shortcuts procedure that will make repeat playthroughs before and open up a lot more gameplay prospects.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to launch on January 20 for Computer system, PS4, PS5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series S, Xbox Sequence X, Google Stadia and Nintendo Swap.