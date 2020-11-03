Here Representative’s Captain Lee Sounds Off on His Season 8 Injury

Come hell or higher water, that spare will take place.

On Monday, Nov. two year eight premiere of Below Deck, audiences watched as the team scrambled to prepare My Seanna because of the very first charter without the advice of Captain Lee Rosbach.

Why? Since the dear Below Deck captain was in the hospital after a fall from the shower.

“I have had better times,” Captain Lee educated bosun Eddie Lucas. “I am in the hospital now…I am ashamed to saybut I dropped in the shower. Went down fairly difficult, busted a few ribs.”

Prior to finishing the call, Captain Lee advised his bosun he”may require surgery.”

“When it is awful, I might need to go home,” he remarked. “Hell, this year could be over for me before it starts.”

That is clearly obscure information for Eddie, that was left responsible for preparing the yacht to your following day’s journey.