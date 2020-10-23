Here is Why Ariana Grande Fans Believe She Goes Out Ex Pete Davidson

Entertainment

October 23, 2020
2 Min Read
Here's Why Ariana Grande Fans Think She Called Out Ex Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande might be thankful because of her exes, however this has not stopped fans from thinking she called former fiancé Pete Davidson within her most recent bop. 

About Oct. 22, Ariana fell her brand new path”Positions,” together with an extremely presidential audio movie. The tune is supposed to be approximately Ariana’s new love Dalton Gomez, that went people with in Justin Bieber‘s music video for”Stuck Together With U” in March. 

Though the movie comes with a Commander-in-Chief edition of Ari hanging from the White House solo, lovers could not help but see that song might have name verified Pete. 

“Heaven sent you to me,” Ariana sings. “I am just hoping I do not repeat history” 

Ari allows the syllable”peat” hang by itself, making certain fans believe it was a nod and nod to this Saturday Night Live cast member. 

“Ariana said im just hoping I re(pete) history,” one fan wrote. 

Another joked that Ari certainly did not need to frame the lyrics just like this, composing,”I really don’t re long bum pause* peat (PETE) history”

The”seven rings” singer got engaged to Pete at June 2018 following a whirlwind relationship. Four months after, the duo split , but maybe not until Ari gushed on her prospective husband at a song off her record Sweetener. The track has been titled”pete davidson.” 

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

