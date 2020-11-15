Here is what We Know About the American Horror Story Spinoff

It has been six months as Ryan Murphy first declared there is an American Horror Story spinoff from the works, and today we are finally getting specifics! According to Murphy, the show will include 16 standalone episodes”delving into terror legends, legends and lore,” and they’ll consist of familiar faces in your FX franchise.

It is the AHS spin away. We’re performing 16 an hour stand alone episodes delving into terror legends, legends and lore. . .many of those episodes will comprise AHS celebrities you love and know. More to follow…

— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 12, 2020

Contrary to American Horror Story, that is an anthology using several storylines producing the majority of a year, the spinoff will be”one-hour included episodes” This usually means that if you frequently find yourself perplexed by a period of AHS, this is for you. The spinoff will broadcast on FX rather than Netflix, regardless of his current $300 million bargain.

Within a American Horror Story throw Zoom telephone, which was not made public, Murphy and team”reminisced about the great times” (such as whenever the cast might actually get together in person) until he let everybody in on the great news. Our heads are hard at work picturing each of the stories that’ll be told.