Here Is The Way The Kardashian-Jenners Reacted To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Growing The Presidency!

Since the outcomes of this 2020 presidential elections are still in, with a number of outlets formally calling Joe Biden‘s victory within Donald Trump early Saturday afternoon, it is time to check on America’s popular family and find out how they responded to the huge news!

Obviously, we are speaking about the Kardashian—Jenners! )

As we mentioned, fans publicly criticized Khloé Kardashian along with the remainder of the KUWTK co-stars just for not doing enough to promote voter turnout this season or endorse a particular candidate. Some speculated that Kim Kardashian West could have really voted against Biden, in addition to her spouse Kanye West after questionable societal websites led many to think she covertly cast her ballot to Trump.

Connected: Barack Obama Congratulates Joe Biden — Watch Your Epic Statement HERE!

Let us not forget how Kourtney Kardashian subtly supported’Ye only a few brief weeks before Election Day, much to the chagrin of its own followers. Incidentally, the dad of four allegedly just received approximately 60,000 votes complete. Discuss about being a non-factor…

Therefore, what exactly did Kris Jenner‘s ) krew need to mention if Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris formally made background?

It appears they are VERY pleased about everything!

In actuality, KKW was one of the very first to talk about her enthusiasm onto social networking, tweeting out white, red, and blue core emojis alongside success articles from the champions. See’em equally (under ):

❤️???????? https://t.co/6aDpQ2HdfV

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 7, 2020

❤️???????? Https://t.co/MMTLaKYu9f

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 7, 2020

Kourtney informed her opinions that she was”happy” within the election outcome, while also reposting a chunk of Harris:

???? Joyous https://t.co/2PUgkOeTni

— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 7, 2020

At a series of tweets, Khloé disclosed she had been on the brink of tears — joyful ones! — when she noticed the information:

Good morning!!!!!!!!!

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

OMG I would like to cry tears of pleasure!!!! Bravo!!! ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

Miz Kendall Jenner echoed similar notions of aid over her feed, also:

I am psychological, alleviated, and full of pleasure this morning!!! ????????????????

— Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

Connected: Jennifer Aniston Told Her Followers It was not Funny To Vote For Kanye West!

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a variety of articles on her Story( that celebrated Kamala’s historical win since the first female and Black and Black Asian man to take office as Vice President. Along with a Los Angeles Times article along with a chunk of correspondent Van Jones‘ emotional on-air breakdown following the election had been called,” she reposted designer Alexander Wang‘s upload (under ):

(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

And much Rob Kardashian, who is just recently begun returning into the spotlight, seen on the outcomes, also:

???????????????? Https://t.co/QqEzhWH2wR

— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 7, 2020

We like to view that, really!! Nothing from momager Kris, but it would not be a far stretch to suppose she feels exactly the identical manner that a large part of her household does.

As for Kanye? ) We heard just how he felt about dropping in this kind of abysmal fashion days back on November 4. After ancient Election Day totals started pouring , he immediately surrendered and put his sights on running for office in four years:

KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t

— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, respectively 2020

For the album, we weren’t actually expecting any congratulatory articles . That is more of an FYI, LOLz!

However, there you have it, Perezcious readers. This does not just tell us they voted , and it might not do much for lovers that flooded their articles with disapproval because of their transparency AFTER the truth, but it is all right out there. Along with also the KarJenners have lived yet another day without being cancelled!

[Image via Instar/WENN/Instagram]