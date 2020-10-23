Here is the way Riya Sen will observe Asthami beneath the pandemic 

The day of Navratri that’s named Asthami is celebrated nationally. It is a enormous thing particularly in Bengal. The puja pandals are embellished opulently along with also the food stalls are packed. On the other hand, the parties this season are dull due to the pandemic. And understandably so.

The Times of India talked to celebrity Riya Sen and asked her the way she’d be celebrating Durga Asthami this season. The actor stated,”It is a bittersweet moment for me personally, since I won’t be in a position to see the pandals this season with my mom and sister or indulge in tasty food, vibrant clothes and the overall awareness of merriment that’s so characteristic of Pujas at Kolkata. I wished to be in Kolkata, but I am avoiding this time as my parents are still aging. It may be risky because of them. Therefore, I’m travelling to Sikkim to get a holiday. I also am not certain how Pujas is going to be renowned at Mumbai either. I’ll miss the festivities from Kolkata, but may hope that everyone stays safe and preserves the government’s principles of social bookmarking”

Now that is asweet want for everybody as well as a smart choice to stay safe.