Here is the way Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding site was performed

Kajal Aggarwal was relationship Gautam Kitchlu for a little while prior to the actress made a decision to change gears inside her relationship. The duo got engaged earlier this season and now, they’re getting married in Mumbai. Pre-wedding parties happen to be around since the last couple of days and the day is here.

Formerly today images of Kajal departing for the place along with Gautam posing for photos at the place floated on the internet and a few images from in the movie came into the forefront. In 1 film Kajal is observed together with her bridesmaids as well as at another one is able to observe the décor that’s been put in position perfectly in the place. Have a look at the images under…