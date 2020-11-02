Here is just how far Shah Rukh Khan shelled-out to buy KKR

Ever since its beginning, IPL has been among those most-watched leagues in the whole planet. The unbelievable popularity enclosing the league does not appear as a surprise also as it brings together the world of Cricket and Bollywood together.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who bought his own own IPL facet that was finally called Kolkata Knight Riders. The celebrity made the purchase at a partnership with celebrity Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta to get a cost of 75. 09 million, equivalent to about âÂ’¹ 300 crore at the moment.

Since he left the buy, Shah Rukh Khan obtained his company head to work and flocked KKR into a number of the largest titles in the world that not only gained him a huge return on his investment but also left the Knight Riders among the most well-known clubs in the group.