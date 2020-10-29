Here is just how far Samantha Akkineni is getting as a bunch of Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss is a Indian series that’s based on the most popular reality series titled Big Brother. The notion of the show involves contestants staying together in a home for 3 months while still being totally cut off by the external world. Every weekwe see an elimination dependent on the outcomes of jobs and people votes. Before the series was just aired in Hindi however, the expanding popularity saw many regional adaptations of exactly the same.

The Telugu edition of the series is hosted by celebrity Nagarjuna Akkineni. But it had been his daughter Samantha Akkineni who stepped in his shoes to the Dussehra unique because the actor was not in the city. Rumours asserted that Samantha could host the TV series just for a single weekend but the newest reports show to people that she’d host the TV series for two weekends. Reports also claim that the celebrity will make Rs. 2.5 crores for their own services.

The actress received a favorable response from the crowd.