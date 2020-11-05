Here is how Samantha Akkineni faked within her introduction as sponsor

Lately, Samantha Akkineni stepped in the shoes of her father-in-law Nagarjuna and also took up recruiting responsibilities in the hot reality series Bigg Boss (Telugu).

Although it was a temporary stint, it had been that the very first time that Samantha seemed as sponsor. It looked like that viewers also looked quite keen on watching her onscreen. According to the reports, the series’s unique episode has allegedly gained a gigantic 11.4 TVR. Considering Instagram, the South beauty composed,”An adventure to remember. . Never thought I would be about the Big Boss point as sponsor! Just since I had been given this duty with my Mamagaru. . I could get the power to conquer my own fears… the panic I had no expertise hosting, that the panic of Telugu. . I hadn’t ever even watched an incident earlier. . (ended up performing a marathon 3 times prior to the series ) Thankyou mama for helping me conquer my own anxieties and trusting me for this. .And I truly should thank you all for all of the love I purchased following this episode. . I was leaping with joy. .And GK Mohan garu to handholding me via a really demanding Maha installment of #BiggBossTelugu4.” Have a peek at her article below. &# 2 13# &; 13; Samantha will be viewed combined with Vijay Sethupathi at Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.