Here is How Many Cups of Coffee Shah Rukh Khan Consumes Every Day

Shah Rukh Khan is possibly the biggest celebrity in the nation right now. It does not appear as a surprise because he is also among the wealthiest entertainers in the world. But, his present position isn’t due to his mere fortune but tens of thousands of hours of effort. The celebrity once in a meeting stated the only time that he is not working is if he is sleeping. Well, when that is your degree of devotion, obviously the sky’s the limit.

One factor which retains SRK going through extended hours in work is java. The celebrity is a avid coffee enthusiast and has spoken about the exact many times. It will not even be erroneous to state that he actually lives on java. Through an internship with a major every day, he stated,”I do not drink water. I’ve about 30 cups of black coffee. I drink just an espresso. It is convenient, quick and idiot-proof. Fill it, close it and press on the button. I take my Nespresso machine all around the world, I have it within my (make-up) van; so I just enjoy that specific java. At times, I have went someplace to get a day and since I have forgotten to take it together, I have been angry enough to get it and make sure it’s within my hotel room”