Herbert doing exactly what Lock is not: finishing deep moves

LA CHARGERS (2-4) in DENVER (2-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Pick-em.

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 5-1; Broncos 4-2

SERIES RECORD – guzzling direct 68-52-1

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Chargers 23-20 on Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver

LAST WEEK – Chargers overcome Jaguars 39-29; Broncos dropped to Chiefs 43-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 22, Broncos No. 23

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (5 ) ).

CHARGERS Defence – OVERALL (19) RUSH (14), PASS (23).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (16), PASS (26).

BRONCOS Defence – OVERALL (8 ) ), RUSH (10), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Chargers have dropped seven consecutive AFC West games. … Coach Anthony Lynn is 2-4 against the Broncos. … QB Justin Herbert’s 308.4 passing yards per game leads the AFC. He eventually became the first quarterback this year to have 3 touchdown passes of 20-and air yards at a match a week. … RB Austin Ekeler stays out with a hamstring injury. … RB Justin Jackson includes 149 scrimmage yards the past two games. … WR Keenan Allen needed 10 grabs for 125 yards a week and contains eight or more receptions in 3 of the past four matches. … WR Mike Williams includes five-plus receptions along with 65-plus yards in each of the previous 3 encounters witht Denver. … DE Joey Bosa comes with a sack in five games this year. … LB Kyzir White includes more tackles in five consecutive matches. … K Michael Badgley has missed an additional point in 2 consecutive games. … Broncos QB Drew Lock passed to get a season-high 254 yards and rushed to his first career TD a week, however, he also withdrew a pick-6 that sparked Kansas City’s 10th successive triumph over Denver. … Since returning from a strained right rotator cuff, Lock has finished only 53percent of the passes with one TD and four interceptions in two games. … Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon leads the Broncos in racing yards (349) and touchdowns (five) but that he has three fumbles, including two final week. … RB Phillip Lindsay dashed for 79 yards on two carries a week left before halftime with a concussion. … Rookie TE Albert Okwuegbunam established season highs with seven grabs 60 meters ) Kansas City. … First-round select WR Jerry Jeudy had six grabs in October. … OLB Bradley Chubb targets for his fourth consecutive game with a sofa. … OLB Malik Reed includes just two sacks in each of the past two games. … Fantasy suggestion: Dig deeper supporting the 43 points Kansas City scored a week and you will realize the Broncos’ defence is still a fantastic bet. Denver held the Chiefs into 286 yards and did not let Patrick Mahomes to receive a solitary third-down transformation, but also the game got off using all the Chiefs’ pick-6 plus also a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL along with https://twitter.com/AP_NFL