Henry Golding & Liv Lo Expecting First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding’s world is about to change!

On Wednesday, Golding, 33, broke the news that he’s expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo, 35.

Along with posting a pic of himself pointing to his wife’s growing baby bump, Golding wrote on Instagram, “2021 is already looking brighter❤️👼🏻.”

Liv also shared a few pics, adding, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨.”

The baby news comes four years after they tied the knot.

The two met at a New Year’s Day party in 2011. Reflecting on the first time they met, Henry told People magazine, “There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you.”

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s a person I’m going to marry.’ There’s like, ‘Wow, there’s something about them,’ but it’s when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team,” Golding continued. “That’s when you start realizing, ‘This is the love of my life.’”