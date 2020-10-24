Hello? Adele? Artists With Albums Nowhere in Sight

It has officially been five decades because Adele predicted from the opposing side.

About Oct. 24, 2015, the British celebrity launched”Hi,” the smash hit lead one that could precede 25, her third studio record. Published a month after, the LP goes on to develop into the best-selling record of this decade, supporting her past release, 21. With the two of those records earning Diamond certificate from the Recording Industry Association of America–their greatest certification, given in 10 million units sold–Adele became the sole artist of those 2010s to get to the pinnacle with over 1 album.

And ever since that time, it has been radio quiet. (Though, here is hoping the singer’s gig hosting Saturday Night Live to exactly the identical afternoon”Hello” works 5 ways we are due for something fresh daily now.)

Adele’s barely alone, however.

While individuals enjoy Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa have made their expansive yields to pop songs in this dumpster flame of a calendar year, there is still an unseemly collection of celebrities who appear more than pleased to keep people awaiting 2020 and outside. (We are looking at youpersonally, Rihanna.)