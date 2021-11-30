‘Hellbound’ peaks list of Netflix’s global TV series for 6 straight days; ‘Squid Game’ remains in top 10

Netflix had a massive week with many shows garnering attention throughout the world. Squid Game recently became Netflix’s highest viewed show and it keeps adding various accolades to its name. However, this time Hellbound has surprised many by remaining at the top of Netflix’s list of global TV series for straight 6 days.

Hellbound is yet another creation from South Korea and a masterpiece in the making. Recently, many shows from South Korea have appeared on multiple platforms and they’ve acquired global recognition. This is a good sign as the world is appreciating global cinema and it is opening the windows of exploration.

Hellbound Remains at Top

Written by Choi Kyu Sok, Hellbound is a South Korean Dark Fantasy series that recently premiered on Netflix. It was immediately put on the map by viewers who appreciated the show’s themes, character writing, and story. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name, which is a good indication of the adaptability of this media in the future.

The core plot of the story takes place on the alternate Earth where supernatural creatures have appeared with some ominous powers at their disposal. These creatures are capable of making prophecies and taking humans down to hell.

The series is split into two parts, with the first one focusing on the detective Kyeong-Hoon and Jeong Jin-soo who is the chairman of New Truth. On the other hand, the second part takes place 5 years after the events of the first part, and this time it focuses on Bae Young-Jae.

While the show hasn’t retained grandoire popularity like its Korean counterpart Squid Game, it has achieved quite significant success. Netflix is running a bunch of great shows for this week and to remain on the top for 6 consecutive days is a feat that deserves admiration.

Squid Game Remains in Top 10

It seems like Squid Game isn’t going anywhere for a while. Even during its first week, the series gathered an incredible following from across the world. Now even after a month of its release, it is still managing to remain in the top 10 list of Netflix.

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller drama series whose plot centers on the series of games played by 456 players. These players are ridden in debt and helpless. To become rich, they participate in the Squid Game without knowing how dangerous it is.

Both fans and critics have praised the show alike and it has reflected in its success. The show becomes popular to the point that people are now creating a parody of their own based on Squid Game. Furthermore, there’s a possibility of the return of the show in the form of the sequel so there’s that.

If the sequel does happen then we are bound to see several more records get broken. But since it is a unique concept, we aren’t sure if it will work like the way it did for the first season. In any case, the fact of the matter is that Squid Game has held its position in the top 10. It won’t go anywhere for a while.

What other shows of Netflix could appear in the top 10? What show can dismantle Hellbound from the first position? Share your thoughts in the comments with us down below. For more news and updates, follow us on our social media channels.