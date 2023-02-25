Heidi Montag’s Facial Changes After Plastic Surgery

Heidi Blair Pratt (born September 15, 1986) is a reality television personality, model, singer, and actor from the United States. Crested Butte, Colorado, is where I was born and reared. Montag rose to notoriety in 2006 after being cast in the MTV reality series The Hills, following Lauren Conrad, Montag’s personal and professional lives. And pals Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. During its development, she briefly attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and was “employed” by the event planning business Bolthouse Productions. Montag began dating fellow cast member Spencer Pratt as the series proceeded, effectively ending her friendship with Conrad. Their ensuing animosity became the series’ core subject and was carried over into each successive season.

Heidi Montag Before Surgery

Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, have spoken out about her “devastating” recovery from significant plastic surgery a decade ago. At 23, the “The Hills” star disclosed in 2010 that she had undergone ten body-altering surgeries in one day, including a brow lift, chin reduction, and Botox injections.

“I think I look a lot better, and I’m a lot happier,” she told People then. “No one ages properly. Therefore, I intend to continue using surgery to make myself as flawless as possible.” It also resulted in a notorious schism between the celebrity and her mother, which was captured on the show.

Montag, 32, now has a radically different perspective on the many surgeries she endured at such a young age. During a recent episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” she and Pratt discussed her previous surgeries, and she opened up even more in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

Also Read: Look at The Before And After Looks Of Musical Star Ivy Queen

Heidi’s Early Life

Heidi Blair Montag was born in Crested Butte, Colorado, on September 15, 1986, to parents Darlene and Bill Montag. Darlene’s mother married Tim Egelhoff after their divorce. And they owned The Timberline restaurant for 21 years until it closed in 2010. Montag has an older sister, Holly, a reality TV star, and a younger brother, Sky. Their father, Bill O’Hara, later married Terri O’Hara. Their stepbrother, Eric O’Hara, died in 2008 after falling from an icy roof.

Montag travelled to California after graduating high school and spent one semester at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco during freshman orientation. She met Lauren Conrad, a prominent cast member of the MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County at the time. Montag appeared in four episodes of the series’ second season after both transferred to the Fashion College of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Before And After: From Host to Political Analysts

Heidi’s Career

Upon their relocation to Los Angeles in 2006, the Laguna Beach spin-off series The Hills was created to follow the lives of then-housemates Conrad. And Montag and friends Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. That year, she entered a short-lived romance with Jordan Eubanks. She described its breakup as “the best decision of her life”.

Montag and Conrad’s friendship had deteriorated during the second season as the former began dating. She was then moved in with Spencer Pratt. During the third season, Conrad severed her friendship with Montag as she felt Pratt was behind allegations of a sex tape involving her and her previous boyfriend, Jason Wahler. The resulting conflict lasted through each subsequent season.