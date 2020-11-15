Entertainment

Heidi Klum Shares Steamy Video From the Shower with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See!

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
Heidi Klum is now taking us to the shower !

The 47-year old America’s Got Talent judge occurred for her Instagram on Friday (November 13) to discuss a movie of husband and her Tom Kaulitz from the shower.

“❤️❤️ Would you tell what film we saw?????” Heidi captioned the movie, while the 31-year old Tokio Hotel singer singing”Into the Unknown” from 2.

Also from the movie, the common a few sweet cries while they drifted together.

Heidi and Tom are in Germany for the previous several weeks along with her four children while she films that the newest period of Germany’s Next Top Model.

In honor of Halloween,” Heidi published a horror film comprising Tom and her children — see it!

