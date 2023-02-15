Heather Rae Young Flaunts Postpartum Belly Just 2 Weeks After Delivery!

Showing everything. Just two weeks after giving birth, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) exposed her postpartum tummy.

The 35-year-old star of Selling Sunset uploaded the picture to her Instagram Story on February 14. She captioned the picture, “2 weeks postpartum.” El Moussa took a photo in front of the mirror while standing in her wardrobe while wearing Soma Intimates pajamas and raising her top to reveal her stomach.

Days after her kid was born on January 31, she previously updated her admirers. The realtor’s Wednesday, February 8 Instagram Story selfie was titled “1 week postpartum.” Breastfeeding, pumping, and repetition are some of my activities.

On January 31, the realtor from the Oppenheim Group had her first child with Tarek El Moussa. Their kid is Tarek’s third child; the 41-year-old Flip or Flop star also has two older children with his ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack): Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

It’s just as wonderful to become a father for the third time as it was the first. Heather was a rock star during delivery, and our baby boy is doing fantastic,” Tarek exclusively revealed to Us Weekly after the Netflix star gave birth. When Tay and Bray met their little brother, they were the happiest I’ve ever seen them.

The parents teased Us before their child was born that Taylor and Brayden would be happy to finally meet their new sibling. Hudson, Taylor and Brayden’s younger brother, was born to Hall and her ex-husband Ant Anstead in 2020.

They are very ecstatic. Brayden enjoys checking my app every week to see where we are and how big the baby is. They have a lot of input toward the name choice. In December 2022, Heather gushed to Us, “They’re just so delighted. “A name has not yet been decided. The name hasn’t been decided upon yet; we’re not really sure. We’re kind of tossing ideas around, but I believe we should wait till he is born to see how he looks.

The couple has loved spending time with their unnamed little son since they returned from the hospital. He watched Super Bowl LVII with them on the couch on Sunday, February 12, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.