Heather Dubrow Recently Had Surgery, but It Wasn’t on Her Face!

Heather Dubrow lives in Crystal Cove with her four children and her husband, Terry, who is a plastic surgeon. She first appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in season seven, but then she disappeared for a few seasons.

In season 16, the reality star came back to the Bravo reality show. This season follows her family as her kids look for colleges and she continues to live the dream in her 22,000-square-foot home. People often say that RHOC cast members have had plastic surgery. Heather Dubrow is the new star that people want to know more about.

On December 1, 2021, season 16 of the Bravo show started, and many of the characters from previous seasons came back. In a recent episode, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Jen Armstrong talked about cosmetic procedures, which got fans interested in the subject. Here’s what Heather has said in the past about rumors about plastic surgery, as well as the procedure she “would do.”

Has Heather Dubrow had any procedures done?

Heather Dubrow has said that she has tried Botox on her face but has never had plastic surgery. In an interview with Refinery29 in 2016, the RHOC star talked about this. She said, “I did decide to use Botox sparingly, but I’m all about non-surgical ways to fight age.

“I know that because I’m married to a plastic surgeon, everyone thinks I’ve had everything done, but there are pictures of me from almost the time I was born until now that show that’s not true.”Heather went on to say that, even though she had Botox, she wanted her kids to look up to her as a person who eats well and stays active.

“Yes, I get a little Sculptra in my temples if they hollow out, but they see me as a mom who eats healthy, works out, and is fit, but isn’t obsessed and still eats Oreos,” she said. “I hope they can look up to me as a good example.”

Plastic Surgery Heather Would Do in Future

Heather said that she has never had surgery before, but she did say which one she would like to have.

She told SiriusXM Entertainment (via Bravo): “I’ve tried every single treatment for cellulite there is. I hate cellulite. By the way, if there was a way to get rid of cellulite through plastic surgery, I would do it.

“Now sign me up. I would go to sleep here. I’d do it in real-time.”

In the same interview, she said she had thought about getting plastic surgery before, but she’s glad she didn’t.

Heather Dubrow, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, knows that going to the hospital for surgery is never fun. She had to have surgery on herself not too long ago. Heather used Instagram to talk about the results of her recent foot surgery, which was scheduled around the same time as her birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!” Heather wrote this in the caption of a picture of her foot after surgery that she posted on January 5. She continued by saying, “Well, it’s been a week since my surgery, and I feel MUCH better. Thank you for all the lovely birthday (and get well) wishes! I am so thankful for the love and support of my family, friends, and followers. (I’m also thankful for my scooter with bling!) I hope you all have a HAPPY, SUCCESSFUL, and HEALTHY 2022!”