Heather Altman’s Plastic Surgery Updates You All Want To Know

Heather Bilyeu Altman was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on January 25, 1985. Josh Altman has been her husband since April 2, 2016. They have two kids. Heather Altman was previously known as Heather Bilyeu and worked as a real estate broker in the United States of America. Josh Altman is a real estate agent from the United States who has appeared on the television show Million Dollar Listing. Josh Altman and Heather Altman have two children, Ace David Altman and Alexis Kerry. Heather Bilyeu Altman is married to real estate agent Josh Altman and appears on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The pair has been matched for almost a decade. They married in 2016 and have two small children. They are also members of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman.

Heather Altman’s plastic surgery

Heather Bilyeu Altman and Josh Altman’s lives have changed dramatically in the last decade. She recently remarked that the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles duo had gotten “a little more refined and a lot better looking.” Josh uploaded two images of the couple on Instagram on April 28, one from 2012 and one from this year.

She was eager to explain why she might look a little different these days — aside from the 10-year time gap — when she published the romantic images in her Stories. Altman and Josh Altman’s lives have changed dramatically in the last decade. Altman recently remarked that the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles duo had gotten “a little more refined and a lot better looking.”

Josh uploaded two images of the couple on Instagram on April 28, one from 2012 and one from this year. Altman was eager to explain why she might look a little different these days — aside from the 10-year time gap — when she published the romantic images in her Stories.

Also Read: The Magnificent Change Look Of Baz Luhrmann After His Plastic Surgery

Heather’s career

Altman’s passion for real estate began at a young age as well. Heather Altman began her career in Los Angeles as an assistant, although she has been licenced to sell real estate in California since 2008. Heather Altman grew up in Las Vegas and obtained her real estate licence when she was 17.

Also Read: The Magnificent Change Look Of Baz Luhrmann After His Plastic Surgery

Heather’s love story

Heather Altman met her future husband while filming Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles at an open house. After around three years of dating, Josh Altman proposed to Heather in 2013 with a 5.5-karat ring. Four months after their wedding, the Altmans went on their honeymoon to France.

Unknown facts about Heather

Heather Altman never wanted to be on Million Dollar Listing, but she is now a member of the star-studded ensemble. The Altmans have two young children and live in Beverly Hills. Heather Altman told People magazine in 2019 that they opted to leave Hollywood Hills in search of a more family-friendly environment. The drama between Altman and Hildebrand began after she met her future husband, Josh Altman. Hildebrand dismissed her after she decided to co-list a home with Josh in 2011.