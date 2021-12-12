Heat the Pig Liver Isekai Light Novels gets TV Anime

In addition to the announcement of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime, publisher Dengeki Bunko also announced that the Isekai Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro (Heat the Pig Liver) light novel will soon have an anime adaptation. However, the information does not include a broadcast schedule or production team.

Asagi Toosaka began serializing the light novel Heat the Pig Liver in March 2020 through Kadokawa’s Dengeki Bunko publisher. Asagi Toosaka’s work has 5 volumes in print.

Heat the Pig Liver Iseka Anime

Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro tells the story of a girl who turns into a pig after she eats raw pork liver. When Jess is in danger that leads to bad luck, can the pig that accompanies her save her using only his wits, wisdom and subtle sense of smell?

Do share your thoughts on the upcoming Heat the Pig Liver anime in the comment section below!