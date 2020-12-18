Hear to Slowthai’s intense new tune ‘Thoughts’

Slowthai has dropped a brand new music – you can hear to ‘Thoughts’ underneath.

The Northampton rapper celebrates his 26th birthday right now (December 18), and he unveiled the track just right after midnight.

‘Thoughts’, which was made by JD. Reid, is not involved on Slowthai’s future new album ‘TYRON’, which is established for release on February 5, 2021 by way of Approach Data.

You can pay attention to Slowthai’s ‘Thoughts’, and see his accompanying tweets about the song’s launch and his birthday, underneath.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=OgblrY1kitQ

out friday 😈 @jdreidmusic https://t.co/QaxCNgx89J

— TYRON (@slowthai) December 16, 2020

26 pic.twitter.com/Q6NZENlWPU

— TYRON (@slowthai) December 18, 2020

Slowthai declared ‘TYRON’ past month, confirming that it will feature these kinds of attendees as Skepta, A$AP Rocky and Dominic Fike. The rapper explained that the album was “created all through a hard time in my life”.

“I am much from excellent, but I’ve learnt a ton about myself though building this album and I will proceed to improve into a better individual for myself and goal to be a reflection of what I want to see in this planet.

“I hope this album can be the light-weight if you are in the dim, and to know that you are not alone,” he extra. “It’s Alright to be by yourself, fuck every little thing else.

“Learn, develop, purpose to better than you ended up yesterday.”

Talking to Apple Audio last month, Slowthai disclosed that Skepta assisted him by a tough period of time earlier this yr.