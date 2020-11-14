Hear Andre 3000’s attribute on fresh Goodie Mob monitor’No Cigar’

André 3000 has left his very first musical appearance of this year with an attribute about the newest Goodie Mob monitor’No Cigar’.

The tune comes from Goodie Mob’s sixth studio album,’Survival Kit’, published (November 13). Andre has a comfortable stream on the older school dirty south beat, using a magician riffing about the title of this Southern hip-hop both performers helped to set at the ancient’90therefore, Dungeon Family. Listen to this under.

Andre’s OutKast bandmate Big Boi also contains around the’Survival Kit’ album track’Pray 4 Da Sheep’, whereas the Chuck D team-up’Are You Prepared’ unlocks the album.

OutKast’s artistic venture with Goodie Mob dates back into the start of both teams, coming from this emerging Southern hip-hop arena of the hometown Atlanta, Georgia at the first’90s. They shaped Dungeon Family collectively with Organized Noize, a number of manufacturers who’d go on to create beats for TLC.

OutKast and Goodie Mob exchanged attributes in their individual 1995 advent records,’Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’ and’Soul Food’, together with Goodie Mob penis Cee-Lo Green featuring intermittently on OutKast records later.

Southern hip-hop fought for honor ahead of OutKast’s breakout victory — at 1995, in which they won Best New Artist in the Source awards, they had been booed from East and West Coast classes.

André 3000 has just been published one solo EP — 2018’s’Look Ma, No Hands’ — he had been rumoured a season to be working to a new album together with Dr. Dre.

The rapper’s solo output has mostly come from the kind of high profile features about paths for James Blake along with Anderson .Paak.