Health care provider Who: The bronze daleks are back in Revolution of the Daleks

Doctor Who supporters are in for a actual handle this night, with bronze Daleks set to make a reappearance in the New Year’s distinctive Revolution of the Daleks.

New shots show Captain Jack (John Barrowman) with the Doctor’s oldest enemy, making ready for their hottest adventure.

It is been a while because Medical doctor Who fans past bought a glimpse of the bronze version of the fearsome villains on the show.

The very last time they designed an appearance on our screens was back in 2017, for the duration of Xmas exclusive Twice Upon a Time – the episode which noticed Jodie Whittaker exposed as the 13th physician.

The news arrives soon after Nick Briggs, the voice actor driving the Daleks, told Metro.co.british isles that the Medical professional Who festive distinctive is established to see the Daleks adjust in an appealing way – and it could demonstrate disastrous for our heroes.

The Daleks are established to play a essential position in the new distinctive, which sees the Doctor’s friends band with each other to battle the Daleks, with the Time Lord locked up in prison.

The formal synopsis for the episode reads: ‘The impending festive specific will see the return of one particular of the Doctor’s most significant and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Physician is locked away in a superior-safety alien jail. Isolated, by yourself, with no hope of escape.

‘Far absent, on Earth, her most effective good friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to decide up their lives devoid of her. But it’s not straightforward. Previous behavior die hard. Primarily when they uncover a disturbing approach forming. A approach which involves a Dalek. How can you battle a Dalek, with no the Health care provider?’

The distinctive, titled Revolution of the Daleks, also marks the last experience for some of the show’s most preferred people.

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are declaring goodbye to the series with the episode, bringing an finish to two many years in the purpose of Graham O’Brien and Ryan Sinclair.

The major information, although, is that John Barrowman is reprising his purpose as the beloved Captain Jack Harkness, recently revealing he’s ‘thrilled’ to return to the sci-fi series.

Medical professional Who exclusive Revolution of the Daleks airs at 6.45pm on BBC One this evening.

