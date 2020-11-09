Ryan Reynolds has led tributes to”gracious and humorous” Alex Trebek.

Ryan Reynolds

The 80-year old tv host regrettably passed from the weekend after a struggle with cancer, and Ryan occurred to societal networking following the news has been announced to pay tribute to this’Jeopardy!’ sponsor, that will earn a posthumous cameo appearance in Ryan’s forthcoming film,’Free Guy’.

Ryan tweeted:”Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo because of our movie Free Guy past year regardless of his struggle. He was funny. Along with being inquisitive, stalwart, generous, reassuring and needless to say, Canadian. We adore you, Alex. And always would.”

Together With Ryan, the likes of John Legend, Viola Davis, along with Ellen Degeneres also submitted on interpersonal websites to try to remember the TV legend.

John wrote:”I had been obsessed with Jeopardy as a heterosexual child growing up in Ohio. I have adored and honored Alex Trebek because I can recall. What an iconic profession. RIP Alex Trebek.”

Whilst Viola known as Alex”an authentic, accurate gentleman and brave hero”, also Ellen published:”Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy to get 36 years. What an unbelievable career and life that is remarkable. I am sending love into his loved ones members and fans.”

Steve Harvey, the sponsor of game series’Family Feud’, also confessed Alex has been”the classiest game show host of all time”.

He explained:”My heart was really sad over the departure of this playoff game series host ever!!! His design was real for me…. Condolences to his whole family and lovers #AlexTrebek (sic)”

Alex’s departure was supported from the official’Jeopardy!’ Twitter accounts on Sunday (08. 11. 20).

They wrote: “`Jeopardy!’ is well known to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early this afternoon, surrounded by loved ones members and friends”

The TV star – that disclosed his own cancer diagnosis 2019 – is directed by his wife Jeanie, along with their two kids, 30-year old Matthew and 27-year old Emily.