HBO Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Tiger Woods Documentary | Stars

Tiger Woods fans get ready!

A fresh two-part documentary about the legendary participant is coming away.

On Tuesday (November 10), HBO published the first teaser trailer for their forthcoming movie Tiger, that may emphasize”the rise, drop, and epic recovery” of their 44-year-old expert golfer.

The movie is based upon the New York Times bestselling publication Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian and also”is pushed by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with people who understand the golfer greatest,” according to a media release.

Tiger is led at Matthew Heineman along with Matthew Hamachek and will comprise people near the renowned golfer, such as buddy and former caddie, Steve Williams, and love, Dina Parr.

A particular release date hasn’t yet been declared. Reports do say that Tiger will premiere at January 2021.

See the first trailer under.