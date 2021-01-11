HBO Max Sets “Sex and the City” Revival

It is time spread the information (amongst other matters) vast with the announcement that legendary comedy series “Sex and the City” is becoming revived as a constrained sequence for the HBO Max streaming service.

Parker posted the 1st trailer for the revival on social media nowadays together with hashtage phrases like “And Just Like That” and “SATC: The Next Chapter” so it’s not totally distinct what the title is if one has been selected at all.

Primary sequence stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all back again and will create, however Kim Cattrall is not returning.

The revival will comply with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate enjoy and friendship in their fifties.

Ten 50 %-hour episodes are set to start out generation in New York Town in late spring with Michael Patrick King returning as govt producer. The unique sequence premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons right until 2004 ahead of two movies in 2008 and 2010.

This is a single of numerous prepared HBO Max revivals in the will work, “True Blood” and “Gossip Girl” will also be receiving some shortly.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=WzMkgxGyHw4