HBCU Good Trouble Takeover Galvanizes Stars And Trainers to Encourage HBCU Pupils to Stroll Into The Polls November 3

Entertainers, athletes and influencers are joining for”HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll into the Polls,” a digital pre-party on Election-Day-Eve, Monday, November 2 from 6 rebounds to 9 p.m. ET onto an assortment of societal programs. Even the livestream is sponsored by Verizon Media and Citi, using a grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and contains musical performances by two Chainz, Rick Ross, and much more.

HBCU Heroes, based by NBA veteran George Lynch, advertising entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell, along with networking personality/branding strategist Kwame Jackson, is creating the extravaganza. The call-to-action effort is aimed to participate 228,000 and HBCU students nationally at greater 100 HBCUs having a lineup of musical performances, star interviews, and a measure series competition, ring performances from famed homecoming halftime displays, plus more.

The livestream follows weeklong absolutely free screenings for many HBCUs of this documentary, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, that celebrates the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and international celebrity, in addition to the way he lived his entire life which makes”good problem” and fighting for equality in the us.

Section after-party for those screenings and also pre-party for its November 3rd wander into the surveys, both the HBCU community and general public are encouraged to the digital livestream on Monday, November two as actors persuading HBCU students to vote on Election Day. Livestream platforms comprise REVOLT, Yahoo Entertainment, HBCU Gameday, HBCUgo TV, HBCU Heroes social networking platforms (Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube), and much more.

Stars, athletes, also urges lending their voices into the HBCU Great Trouble Takeover comprise NBA participant Justin Jackson (Dallas Mavericks) who’s doing his role with a meeting by HBCU pupils LIVE talking graduate in an athlete’s perspective. Others include cameos from Chris Paul, DL Hughley, Rob Covington (Houston Rockets), Kyle O’Quinn (Philadelphia 76ers), Shannon Sharpe, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Renee Montgomery (WNBA), Mike Vick, Kym Whitley, Bill Bellamy, Lloyd Pierce (Coach/ATL Hawks), Akbar Gbajabiamila (host/American Ninja Warrior), Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), Shaun Robinson (host/ 90 Day Fiance’), Jasmine Burke (Saints and Sinners), Chris Broussard, Mayor Stephen Reed (Montgomery, AL), Jahliel Thurman (CEO of Yard Chat 101), Jaquie Williams (CIAA Commissioner), Erika Alexander, actress/activist and manufacturer of this movie John Lewis: Great Trouble, VoteRiders, along with Dark Voters Issue.

“I have been creating problem all of my life and now I am doing it to get a fantastic cause,” explained D.L. Hughley, funny strips, radio show host, along with NY Times best-selling writer. “Working for this group of actors, athletes, along with associations to Enhance HBCU voter involvement is an honour.”

HBCU pupils are also featured during the whole livestream through Q & As on”Great Trouble,” performances, panels, firsthand voting tales, and much more.

The movie screenings and also post-discussion livestream are aimed to boost voter participation among HBCU pupils. “HBCU pupils experienced the greatest drop in voter turnout for its 2016 electionso we’re honored to create decent problem and observe John Lewis because we engage this crowd to highlight how important it really is for them to visit the polls,” says Tracey Pennywell, Co-founder of all HBCU Heroes.

“Citi’s mission and intent have been rooted in allowing expansion and progress. As communities come together to address problems around fairness and civil rights, so we expect this movie inspires prospective leaders to endure change, do it and make significant effect,” states Mary Ann Villanueva, Director of Brand Culture and Donation in Citi.

In an attempt to protect against a duplicate of 2016’s fall in pupil voter turnout, HBCU Heroes jumped to actions rallying the help of actors, HBCU alumni, leaders and neighborhood teams to assist connect with and instruct students on the significance of voting whilst inviting them to vote on Election Day.

Melinda Arons, Senior Vice President of Social Impact in Participant, that started the fantastic Trouble effort stated,”We are pleased with our continuing partnership with HBCU Heroes to raise Congressman John Lewis’ heritage of creating excellent trouble and encouraging HBCU pupils’ voting rights. With just days left to vote for this election, this really is an extraordinary chance to be certain everybody has access to the ballot box”

The”HBCU Good Trouble Takeover” effort is currently in partnership with Magnolia Pictures, Participant, and Color Farm Media, and can be directed by HBCU Heroes. Amplification support contains company partners When All of us Vote, Lawn Speak 101, HBCU Pride Nation, Rock the Vote, and local neighborhood teams.

“With school students and Dark Americans so radically and disportionately affected by those voter ID legislation, VoteRiders is admired to double down with this extraordinary venture and make sure that each HBCU student is fully ready to create their voice heard from November 3,” explained Shannon Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of all VoteRiders. “We are so eager to enter a bit more’good problem’ collectively, and really respect the heritage of Congressman Lewis how he requested us with actions ”

“For 30 decades, Rock the Vote has worked to construct the political ability of young men and women. We’re delighted to partner with HBCU Heroes and encourage their job to flip from the HBCU vote 2020,” stated Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. “HBCU pupils have amazing capability to find out the direction of the nation and our communities. And, we have to fight to protect this power and also the right to votewhile enabling students with resources and information to make their voices heard in our democracy”

The star-studded HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll into the Polls live-stream could be considered on many different digital programs, Monday, November 2 by 6 pm into 9 p.m. ET through:

About HBCU Heroes:HBCU Heroes has been set by NBA veteran George Lynch and entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell. With corporate branding approach set up by Kwame Jackson, the three’ve warned that this nonprofit as among the leaders at the HBCU area. HBCU Heroes sits in the nexus of culture, commerce & community with partnerships created to make maximum effect at the maximum degree to uplift the HBCU community. Their proven track record using fundraisers & streamathons, and electronic backing drives have positioned them as a premiere bestselling store, supplying content and societal impact initiatives which revolve directly with all the HBCU universe. National coverage comprises Forbes, Sports Illustrated, BET, Undefeated, Black Business, ESPN, Black News Channel and much more. Stop by http://www.HBCUHeroes.org. To find out more and follow @HBCUHeroes on interpersonal websites for upgrades.