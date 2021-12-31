Hawkeye Season 1 Ending Explained

The first season of the Marvel Hawkeye series has finally wrapped with a bang, well multiple bangs we can say. The ending was full of explosive tricks, arrows that made it a broadway banger. But what does it mean for the future of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s?.

Allow us to uncover season 1 which might have quietly come to be your favourite MCU’s Disney+ show. The season cleverly manages to fold in almost every character fantastically.

Let us dig into the significant happenings of the Hawkeye Season 1 finale ending on a nod before Christmas as per the title stated “Is this is Christmas?”.

Hawkeye Season 1 Finale Ending Explained

Numerous big moments deserve a decent unpacking in the story. This Marvel climatic series is the fifth show of Marvel studio of the year to receive a place in the hearts of its fans. On top of settling multiple trends, the Hawkeye season 1 ending is saddled with the reintroduction of Kinping. Yea, you hear it right.

Kingpin debuted at the last and was bested on multiple occasions by Kate Bishop. He met Maya Lopez, the woman whom he sees as her daughter. But, Maya Lopez found out that Kingpin was the man who killed her actual father. As the camera panned up Maya was seen drawing a revolver, which she fisk and fired on the Kingpin.

Hawkeye Season 1 Ending – Kingpin

Did the Kingpin die? It looked that way but is highly uncertain. Onofrio is one of Marvel’s promising characters, a live-action villain. The movie makes this clear in the first scene itself. Likewise, watching Fisk react to Eleanor’s demands is another most thrilling part which is worth watching in Hawkeye season 1.

Overall, the action in the film is tremendous, and the real value of Hawkeye has been the character’s unmatched drama particularly over the historically underused Clint. In addition, a long-awaited confrontation with Yelena is a great excuse for Jermy Renner to sell the sadness and shame over Natasha’s death. Marvel Hawkeye featured the return of Yelena to take the revenge of her beloved sister. This was the reason she wanted to kill Clint Barton because she blames him for the death of her sister.

It proved to be a quite legitimate fight for Clint. Since it allowed him to finally retire in peace. You will see he literally burned Robin’s identity by putting his suit into the bonfire on Christmas eve. Keeping his promise he spends his holidays with his family which now includes new members Kate and Lucky. Maya positively established herself, Yelena dealt with the loss of her sister. And finally, there was a lovely last-minute event.

Hawkeye Season 1 Ending

It was solidifying to watch what the show had set out to accomplish in the first place. A legitimate Christmas outing, adventure with wider mythology and the satisfying payoffs and the ending that feels like a finale.

Is Hawkeye Season 2 confirmed?

Since Marvel studio has not confirmed it, yet. We are not confident about this point. They disclosed it as a limited series. If in future it happens you will find the updates on our article’s for sure. Hawkeye season 1 is famous enough to think of its second season.

Want to share your views associated with the movies? Of course, you can use our comment section. To share with us and also allow our fellow readers to know about your point of view of the ending. Share if you liked this article.