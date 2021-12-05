One of the newest shows by Disney+, Hawkeye is the continuation of the ongoing Marvel saga that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The miniseries is based on the titular character also known as Clint Barton and his life after Avengers killed Thanos.

The first three episodes are already out and it is expected that the series will be fully released by December 22nd, 2021. Created by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye has seen some good reception upon its release and it has joined other Disney+ Marvel shows in becoming the top series of the year. Let’s talk about Hawkeye episode 4 release date, plot, and every other detail we know.

Hawkeye Episode 4 Release Date, Plot, and every other detail you missed

Hawkeye Episode 3 Recap

In Hawkeye episode 3 recap, after abducting both Barton and Bishop, Lopez asks them if they know anything about Ronin. In the past, Ronin had killed her father and she’s looking for revenge. To her reply, Hawkeye frees himself from the abduction.

Before making an escape, he ends up losing his hearing aid in the process. However, once he gets Bishop free, they repair the aid. Bishop is curious about both Track Suit Mafia as well as their connection to Duquesne. She asks Barton to help her track down his real identity.

Both of them visit the penthouse of Eleanor to learn more about Duquesne. After trying to infiltrate the security system, they fail to breach it. Bishop tries to look for the identity of Duquesne through the database, however, the system prevents it from accessing it. Barton comes face to face against Duquesne who threatens Barton.

Hawkeye Episode 4 What to Expect?

Clint aka Hawkeye will likely confront Duquesne in episode 4 and learn more about how he got possession of Ronin’s sword. Bishop too is interested in knowing the real identity of this person and she will likely make more attempts to find out more about him.

Meanwhile, we also have an issue with Lopez, the supposed leader of the Track Suit Mafia gang whose father was killed by Ronin. She doesn’t know that it’s Barton, but once she realizes his identity, she will surely come after him. The next episode is going to be an exciting one with a lot of drama and action.

Hawkeye Episode 4 Release Date

We know that the Hawkeye miniseries on Disney+ will conclude by December 22nd, 2021 however, we haven’t received the official release date of the next set of episodes from the creators or the streaming service provider. We hope to know the release date soon so that fans can mark it on their calendar.

Episode 3 was released on December 1, and episodes 1 and 2 were simultaneously released on November 24th. So the schedule has been inconsistent and it’s difficult to predict the upcoming dates. Our speculation suggests that all three episodes will be released on December 22nd itself.

Hawkeye Episode 4 Cast

In Hawkeye episode 4, the cast will see Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles as they play their respective characters of Clint Barton and Bishop. Apart from them Tony Dalton as Duquesne, Fra Fee as Kazi, and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez will likely make their return.

What are your expectations from Hawkeye episode 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.