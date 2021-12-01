Hawkeye is an American television series currently streaming on the Disney+ network. The miniseries is based on the character of the same name and takes place after the events of the Avengers: Endgame movie.

The TV series is created by Jonathan Igla and it stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles while Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, and Brian James provide supporting roles. Hawkeye is one of the many Marvel TV shows that have appeared on Disney+ and from initial reactions, the series has created quite a buzz. Let’s talk about Hawkeye episode 3 release date, time, and storyline.

Hawkeye Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Storyline

Hawkeye Episode 1 and 2 Recap

Both episodes 1 and 2 of the series were released together on the platform. In episode 1, we return to 2012 in a scene from the first Avengers movie where Hawkeye is seen shooting arrows at the enemies. However, this time we see it from the perspective of Kate Bishop who is in the awe of Clint.

She admires him and aspires to become a hero like him. Although she loses her father during the incident, this doesn’t stop her from fulfilling her ambitions. A few years pass and now we get into the current timeline where Bishop visits an auction.

In the auction, she stumbles across the Russian Track Suit Mafia gang who cause havoc. She finds the Ronin suit and puts it on to fight the gang. While chasing down Armand, she gets cornered by the members of the Track Suit gang. However, Barton arrives at the scene and saves her after seeing the news of Ronin’s suit.

Barton realizes the danger of the gang and decides to get captured by them. Meanwhile, Bishop tries to convince her mother about the involvement of Jack in Armand’s death but she fails. While investigating the gang, she too ends up getting captured by them. We see the leader of the gang Maya Lopez who gets informed about both these.

Hawkeye Episode 3 Spoilers

In Hawkeye episode 3 spoilers, Lopez asks both of them about Ronin and tells them that he is responsible for the death of her father. Barton successfully escapes but unfortunately ends up losing his hearing aid. He frees Bishop and both of them flee.

Barton and Bishop visit the latter’s mother’s penthouse to look up Jack in the security database, however, they’re unable to infiltrate it. Meanwhile, Barton confronts Jack who has Ronin’s sword in his hand.

Hawkeye Episode 3 Release Date

Hawkeye episode 3 is set to release on December 1, 2021, on the Disney+ platform. Note that to watch the episode, you’ll need a subscription to it. Right now, Disney+ is the sole provider of streaming Hawkeye TV series.

In total 6 episodes will be released for the show. We already know the release dates of the first three episodes, however, there’s no news regarding the latter three. Hopefully, Marvel will announce the status of upcoming episodes as we move forward.

